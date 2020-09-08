Body found in Missouri River is identified

The Examiner

Sugar Creek Police have identified the man whose body was found last month in the Missouri River and continue to investigate the case.

Police say 37-year-old Marcus Roy, a homeless man from the Northland area of Kansas City, was found the morning of Aug. 9 in the river at LaBenite Park. Investigators have not solved how Roy got into the river and await the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s report on his body.

A person walking along the trail of the riverfront park near the Missouri 291 bridges noticed the body caught up among a group of tree branches accumulated at a river bend about one quarter of a mile downstream from LaBenite’s boat ramp.

– Examiner staff