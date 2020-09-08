Vehicle fatalities up during holiday weekend

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 13 roadway fatalities over the holiday weekend, including one in which a man driving a pickup on the Katy Trail struck a tree.

The Highway Patrol also reported 15 boating accidents with six injuries but no fatalities.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, the Highway Patrol says, Chris M. Eye, 43, of Sedalia, was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado on the Katy Trail about a mile west of Route BB in Pettis County. He went off the trail, struck a tree and died. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

In all, 13 people died in crashes over the Labor Day weekend, compared with nine last year.

The Highway Patrol reported making 145 driving-while-intoxicated arrests and 89 drug busts, as well as seven boating-while-intoxicated arrests and another 12 drug arrests related to boating. There were no drownings.

In Wright County, a 3-year-old boy died as the result of a wreck early Saturday evening when a 2013 Chevy Cruze crossed the median on Highway 60 – wet with rain – east of Cedar Gap in southwest Missouri. The Cruze struck 2005 Ford F150, which was totaled, though the driver of the Ford’s driver was not listed as injured. The Cruze flipped over.

The boy, who was in the Cruze, was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where he died Sunday night. The driver and a second passenger were seriously injured.

Three pedestrians were struck and killed. An 18-year-old pedestrian from Florissant, Mo., died in St. Louis County on Sunday. A 44-year-old Springfield man died in that city on Sunday. A 43-year-old man was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 70 on Saturday.

Also, a 75-year-old woman from Hollister, Mo., died Sunday when the golf cart in which she was riding overturned. The driver and another passenger sustained serious injuries.

A 46-year-old St. Louis man died Friday evening when the ATV he was driving on a road in Ste. Genevieve County went off the road and struck a tree. A 3-year-old boy with him was badly hurt. Neither was wearing a helmet.