Cooler weather expected to linger

By The Examiner staff

Temperatures in the 90s are expected to be gone for at least several days, and it appears that Kansas City has passed another summer without hitting 100 degrees.

It also appears likely that the area will go far more than 1,000 days without reaching 100. It’s already almost 800 days since July 12, 2018, when the National Weather Service recorded 100 at Kansas City International Airport.

The Weather Service recorded highs of 94 degrees six times this summer from July 8 to Aug. 28.

After a warm holiday weekend, forecasters have said to expect relief: a high of 70 with rain today, a low of 52 with rain tonight, then a high of just 63 Wednesday. It might not get back to 70 until Friday.

This week’s expected rain – heavy at times – would keep the area ahead of average for the year. It rained heavily in some places in Eastern Jackson County Saturday morning, but the Weather Service recorded just 0.23 inches at KCI. That brought the total for 2020 to 29.04 inches, which is 0.29 inches above average.

Following May and June – each averaging 5.23 inches – September is Kansas City’s third-wettest month, with an average of 4.62 inches of rain.