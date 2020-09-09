Independence offers brush and appliance drop-off

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence is holding a drop-off depot on Saturday.

It’s from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 875 Vista Ave. On Truman Road, go about a mile east of Missouri 291 and turn north on Vista Avenue.

Masks are required.

Items accepted include:

• Furniture, mattresses and box springs, carpet, plumbing fixtures, Sheetrock, windows, shingles, fencing, landscape timbers, bricks, paving stones, etc.

• Brush such as limbs, firewood, bushes and stumps. No bagged leaves, grass or yard waste. The prices for brush and trash are based on the type of vehicle used rather than the contents of the load: $30 for a car; $40 for pickup truck, SUV or van; $50 for a trailer up to 8 feet; $60 for a trailer longer than 8 feet.

• Five or fewer tires are taken free. For more than five tires, the vehicle fees for brush and trash apply.

• Lawnmowers are accepted with no fee but must have all fluids drained.

• Refrigerators, freezers, stoves, dishwashers, hot water heaters, washers, dryers are taken for $20 each. Fluids do not need to be drained, but appliances must be empty of contents.

• Batteries from autos, boats, lawnmowers and motorcycles are taken for free.

Items not accepted include televisions, computer monitors, liquids, gas tanks and sealed drums.

For a full list of all charges and items accepted, visit indep.us/dropoffdepot.