Independence commemorates efforts of late mayor

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

The city of Independence will name a suite at Cable Dahmer Arena after the late Don Reimal, the mayor who helped guide the arena’s construction and secure a minor league hockey team to play there.

Reimal, who was mayor from 2006 to 2014, died last month at the age of 78 following a lengthy illness. The arena opened in 2009, when the Missouri Mavericks started playing hockey.

Under its contract with Spectra, the arena’s management company, the city has two suites for all Mavericks home games, and one of those suites for many other arena events that city employees, volunteers and officials are able to use. That one suite will be designated as the Don B. Reimal Community Suite after the City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday.

Mayor Eileen Weir said arena management and Reimal’s widow, Jo, approved of the honor, and the arena marks one of Reimal’s “great accomplishments” for the city.

“That was a project he worked very hard on, and not only was able to bring that project to fruition for the city, but also landed a key tenant in the Kansas City Mavericks,” Weir said. “He got many years of enjoyment out of attending games and entertaining people there.”