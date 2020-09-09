Grain Valley plans fair alternative this weekend

By The Examiner staff

A scaled-down Grain Valley “No Fair” Fair will take place this weekend.

The fair will be in the normal location, behind the Community Center and Armstrong Park on Main Street.

Friday will be a Food Truck Friday event 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the Grain Valley Partnership will also be serving beer.

On Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., craft and business vendors will be available in addition to the food trucks and beer. At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a cornhole tournament to benefit Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehab.

There is no carnival or parade this year, due to public health restrictions. The 5K run/walk will not be an organized event, but participants can register and receive a shirt and run the designated route or their own route.

For cornhole tournament registration, go to: growgrainvalley.org. For 5K registration and more fair information, go to: grainvalleyfair.com.