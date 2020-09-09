Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• 1100 block of Ephraim Drive – check the well being
• Eastbound Interstate 70 at the 26.6 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 600 block of Jefferson Street – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Valley Ridge Circle – area check
• Buckner-Tarsney Road and R.D. Mize Road – vehicle fire
• 1300 block of Willow Drive – harassment
• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane– stealing
Thursday, Sept. 3
• 800 block of Thieme – check the well being
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Misty Glen – alarm
• 1100 block of McQuerry – disturbance
• 1100 block of Main Street – trespassing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Ashley Lane– citizen contact
• 1100 block of McQuerry – vagrancy
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 1200 block of Ashley Lane– citizen contact
Friday, Sept. 4
• 1600 block of Crumley Road – burglary
• 1400 block of Amanda Jean – tampering
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Sni-A-Bar and Sni-A-Bar – citizen contact
• 800 block of Ridgeview Drive – parking complaint
• 1200 block of Sawgrass – careless and imprudent driver
• 300 block of Woodbury – check the well being
• 1200 block of Long Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 1400 block of Maple – missing juvenile
• 1100 block of Highview – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Broadway Terrace – harassment
• Eagles Parkway and Jackie – road hazard
• 1100 block of Foxtail – alarm
Saturday, Sept. 5
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – disturbance
• 800 block of San-Kar – citizen contact
• Cedar Lane – suspicious activity
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – property damage
• 100 block of Armstrong – noise complaint
• 1300 block of Hickory Wood – alarm
• 800 block of San-Kar – property damage
• 200 block of Katie Court – burglary
• Armstrong and James Rollo – peace disturbance
Sunday, Sept. 6
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – disturbance
• Woodbury and Maple – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane– check the well being
• 1100 block of Valley Ridge Drive – alarm
• 1100 block of Buckner Tarsney Road – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Katie Court – citizen contact
• 800 block of Ridgeview Drive – alarm
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 800 block of Valley Woods – assault
Monday, Sept. 7
• Sni-A-Bar and Blue Branch – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Smith Street – prisoner transport
• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• 600 block of Sunset – assault
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant surrender
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 1100 block of Smith Street – warrant arrest
• 100 block of Main Street – leaving the scene of accident
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – found property
• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow Lane– area check