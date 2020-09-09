Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Sept. 2

• 1100 block of Ephraim Drive – check the well being

• Eastbound Interstate 70 at the 26.6 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 600 block of Jefferson Street – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Valley Ridge Circle – area check

• Buckner-Tarsney Road and R.D. Mize Road – vehicle fire

• 1300 block of Willow Drive – harassment

• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane– stealing

Thursday, Sept. 3

• 800 block of Thieme – check the well being

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Misty Glen – alarm

• 1100 block of McQuerry – disturbance

• 1100 block of Main Street – trespassing

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Ashley Lane– citizen contact

• 1100 block of McQuerry – vagrancy

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 1200 block of Ashley Lane– citizen contact

Friday, Sept. 4

• 1600 block of Crumley Road – burglary

• 1400 block of Amanda Jean – tampering

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Sni-A-Bar and Sni-A-Bar – citizen contact

• 800 block of Ridgeview Drive – parking complaint

• 1200 block of Sawgrass – careless and imprudent driver

• 300 block of Woodbury – check the well being

• 1200 block of Long Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 1400 block of Maple – missing juvenile

• 1100 block of Highview – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Broadway Terrace – harassment

• Eagles Parkway and Jackie – road hazard

• 1100 block of Foxtail – alarm

Saturday, Sept. 5

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person

• 1200 block of Phelps Court – disturbance

• 800 block of San-Kar – citizen contact

• Cedar Lane – suspicious activity

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – property damage

• 100 block of Armstrong – noise complaint

• 1300 block of Hickory Wood – alarm

• 800 block of San-Kar – property damage

• 200 block of Katie Court – burglary

• Armstrong and James Rollo – peace disturbance

Sunday, Sept. 6

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – disturbance

• Woodbury and Maple – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane– check the well being

• 1100 block of Valley Ridge Drive – alarm

• 1100 block of Buckner Tarsney Road – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Katie Court – citizen contact

• 800 block of Ridgeview Drive – alarm

• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm

• 800 block of Valley Woods – assault

Monday, Sept. 7

• Sni-A-Bar and Blue Branch – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Smith Street – prisoner transport

• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm

Tuesday, Sept. 8

• 600 block of Sunset – assault

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant surrender

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 1100 block of Smith Street – warrant arrest

• 100 block of Main Street – leaving the scene of accident

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – found property

• R.D. Mize Road and Meadow Lane– area check