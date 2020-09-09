Jackson County cancels some fall events

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County has canceled most outdoor events for this fall and winter, citing the ongoing pandemic.

The popular Christmas in the Park event is scheduled to go ahead, though two events associated with it are not.

The canceled events include:

• The Missouri Town 1855 Fall Festival of Arts, Crafts & Music.

• The Grand Festival of Chez les Canses and Fall Muster at the Fort Osage National Historic Landmark in Sibley.

• Dogtober Fest at Kemper Outdoor Education Center

Christmas in the Park, which runs from Thanksgiving weekend to the end of the year, is still on but the Trip the Light Fantastic Bike Ride and Christmas in the Sky have been canceled. Christmas in the Park is an event in which people drive through the Longview Lake area and view hundreds of brightly lit holiday displays.

Fort Osage and Missouri Town 1855 remain open to the public. Face masks are required.