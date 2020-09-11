Days Gone By: Nervous days on campus

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Sept. 7-12, 1970:

• “BIG EIGHT GEARS FOR STUDENT UNREST” (UPI) – They’re gearing up for more than football around the big eight conference. Student unrest and collegiate athletics have seldom tangled, at least publicly, but that possibility exists this fall. Many athletic directors believe it’s best not to talk about it, thinking any publicity to the matter is too much. But, the truth is, they’re all trembling in dread of what could happen.

Missouri’s Dan Devine admits his school has increased the numbers of guards at football games.

“But I think it’s more because of increased crowds,” he says. “We have a feeling that our students like football so much that they’d rise up and, well, react if anyone tried anything like that.”

• “PINTO ON DISPLAY FRIDAY” – The Pinto, Ford Motor Company’s new entry into the small car market, will be on display here at the Jerry Hays Ford Co., 2860 S. Noland Road, beginning Friday. Pinto sports the flair and style of its stablemates, Mustang and Maverick, while targeting in directly on the size and economy characteristics of the leading imported cars it was created to challenge.

The smallest of the domestic subcompacts is four inches longer, eight inches wider and seven inches lower than the leading import. But Pinto – the car that looks small and feels big – offers considerably more interior room than the leading import along with better comfort, roadability and maneuverability.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Sept. 6-11, 1920:

• “ WILL BUY BLOOD HOUNDS” – Earl Farrow, a member of the Independence police force, said today he had secured enough subscriptions to purchase two bloodhounds for the use of the department in tracking criminals. They are to cost $150. Farrow said their kennel will be provided with an electric burglar alarm to prevent the theft of the dogs. Several times within the past year when criminals made their escape, the police believe they could have captured them inside of a few minutes if they had had bloodhounds.

• “PLAN A MASS MEETING” – The first in a series of mass meetings in behalf of the campaign to organize a Chamber of Commerce in Independence will be held at 8 o’clock Thursday night at the Lewis Theater. Two of the most prominent and best speakers ever heard in Independence will be on the program. “This will be one of the most important meetings ever held in Independence,” said A.J. Bundschu, chairman of the campaign executive committee.

• “ASHAMED FOR MISSOURI” – Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Frisby, George Frisby and family and Aubrey Watson and family are home from an automobile tour of Kansas and Colorado. They left Independence June 6, camped all the way and got home Friday.

Mrs. C.C. Frisby said this morning: “I really feel ashamed of Missouri and certainly of Independence. Everywhere in Kansas and Colorado where we stopped to camp, even in the small places where there was only an elevator and a store, there was always a place set apart for campers. Sometimes it was only a lot with a sign ‘Camp Here’ as an invitation, but in many places there were conveniences, always plenty of water, sometimes wood cut and ready for use and brick or stone ovens where we could cook. This was especially true in Colorado. I felt ashamed that we had no such places in Independence where probably more tourists pass than at any of the Kansas places.”

– Compiled by Jeff Fox