Independence restaurant inspections

Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence. Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness.

Cold Stone Creamery, 20140 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Aug. 3. No critical violations.

American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 4. No critical violations.

Burger King, 22415 E. 39th St., inspected Aug. 5. No critical violations.

Stone Canyon Golf Club, 22415 E. 39th St., inspected Aug. 5.

• Hand washing sink must be accessible to employees at all times. Basin of hand sink in kitchen was found full of items such as rubber gloves, stainless steel scrubbers, and sponges.

McDonald’s, 18910 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 6. No critical violations.

Carrabba’s, 19900 Valley View Pkwy., inspected Aug. 7.

• Ready to eat PHF did not bear a date or the time/temp combination was exceeded. Several items in the walk-in cooler found past use by date-items were disposed of.

Taco Bell, 11020 E. 23rd St., inspected Aug. 11.

• Kitchen staff was noted not washing hands at proper times. Observed employee move the trash can while wearing gloves and not changing the gloves before returning to work.

• Poisonous/toxic materials not stored separately away from food equipment. Observed two spray bottles of chemicals hanging on side of hand sink.

Lutfi’s Fried Fish, 4201 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 12. No critical violations.

Pizza Street, 3503 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 12. No critical violations.

QuikTrip, 11201 E. Truman Road, inspected Aug. 12. No critical violations.

11th Street Coffee House, 1100 S. Harmony Ave., inspected Aug. 12.

• “Employee Health.” (No explanation provided.)

7-Eleven, 17801 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 12. No critical violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 20110 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Aug. 13.

• Kitchen staff observed with masks below their noses on their chin or no mask at all. Masks must be worn so that it covers both mouth and nose.

• Poisonous/toxic material not stored separately away from food equipment. Two spray bottles containing chemicals were found hanging on the bar and sink.

QuikTrip, 16001 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 13. No critical violations.

Wendy’s, 4301 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 13. No critical violations.

Outback SteakHouse, 20000 E. Valley View Pkwy., inspected Aug. 14. No critical violations.

QuikTrip, 16501 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 14. No critical violations.

Cali KC LLC, 3421 Blue Ridge Cutoff, inspected Aug. 18.

• Sanitized water not available at food prep area.

Cathay Express, 15411 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 19.

• Proper sanitation procedures were not followed. Three-compartment sink not set up for proper use.

• Procedures not followed to prevent contamination from hands. Observed employees touch cooked chicken with bare hands. That piece of chicken was disposed of. Cook was instructed on proper way to handle ready-to-eat food.

Church’s Chicken, 10610 E. 23rd St. S., inspected Aug. 20.

• Frozen food is noted not properly thawed. Gizzards, liver and chicken pieces found thawing in standing water.

Minsky’s Pizza and Pub, 2551 S. Missouri 291, inspected Aug. 21.

• Plumbing system shall be repaired and maintained in good repair.

Twin Peaks, 19821 E. Jackson Drive, inspected Aug. 22. No critical violations.

A Little Bar-B-Que Joint, 1101 W. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 25. No critical violations.

Fountains of Greenbriar, 2100 Swope Drive, inspected Aug. 25. No critical violations.

Los Cabos, 18201 E. Bass Pro Drive, inspected Aug. 25. No critical violations.

Maywood Terrace Living Center, 10300 E. Truman Road, inspected Aug. 25. No critical violations.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., inspected Aug. 25. No critical violations.

Palomino’s Restaurant, 10219 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 25. No critical violations.

Redwood of Independence, 1800 S. Swope, inspected Aug. 25. Inspection skipped over due to concern of COVID-19 exposure to high-risk groups.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 3738 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 26.

• Bottle of Aleve found in wait station.

Salty Iguana Mexican Restaurant, 17717 E. U.S. 40, inspected Aug. 27. No critical violations.

El Vocan Mexican Grill and Cantina, 17110 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 28. No critical violations.

Los Compas Mexican Restaurant, 18011 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 28. No critical violations.

• Condiments must be protected from contamination. Several open containers of spices, flour, etc. found without lids on shelves in area of walk-in cooler.

• The following dispensers in the employees’ restroom were found to be empty: soap, paper, towel, toilet tissue.

• The wall next to the mop sink found with broken tile.

Paula’s Diner, 203 N. Missouri 291, inspected Aug. 28.

• Employees noted wearing masks below their noses. Employee observed with an eyebrow piercing-facial piercing is not permitted in food service. Piercing was removed.

• Time/temperature requirements not met. Sausage found being held at 101 degrees F.

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse, 19800 E. Valley View Pkwy., inspected Aug. 31. No critical violations.

Master Wok, 4810 S. Arrowhead Drive, inspected Aug. 31.

• Kitchen staff noted washing hands in three-compartment sink.

• Employee observed drying hands with a cloth towel from the bullnose of the stove.