Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Southeast Missouri State University graduates

Two Independence residents graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau this spring.

Jennifer Neal received her bachelor of science degree in environmental studies, magna cum laude.

Samantha Wooridge received her bachelor of science degree in social work.

Blue Springs resident graduates from Westminster College

This May, Zachary Eisenreich of Blue Springs graduated, with a bachelor of arts degree, from Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. A commencement ceremony, delayed due to COVID-19, was held Aug. 8.

Local students named to dean’s list

Dakotah Pierce and Katrina White, both of Independence, have been named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at Columbia College. To make the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Blue Springs resident completes leadership training

Nathaniel Bowman of Blue Springs completed the Leadership Camp at Missouri Military Academy this summer.

The camp included training in team building, drill formations, physical training and leadership techniques. Bowman will now serve as a cadet leader and will be expected to set the example as a role model to other cadets.

Missouri State University graduates

More than 2,800 students graduated from Missouri State University this spring.

Local graduates include:

• Blue Springs: Brooke Joanne Byler, Gerryn W. Dudley, Dawinderpreet Kaur Gill, Isabella R. Hedrick, Sabrina Dawn Mertell, Addison Adele Nelson, Emily R. O'Hair, Christina Michelle Pollard, Aaron Michael Spivey, Madeline Elizabeth Walker, Lane Charles Williamson.

• Grain Valley: Kaylyn Jean Gasser, Sydney L. Holcomb, Grant Alexander Jones, Christopher Ryan Minx.

• Independence: Jessica R. Armstrong, Shane Douglas Beebe, Chad M. Brown, Jacob K. Earley, Erin Marie Griesbauer, Makiah Renee Henderson, Taylor Monday, Sarah Elizabeth Nagle, Elizabeth Anne Perret, Arianny Ruby Pujols-Mancilla, Chandler Renae Rowley, Sydney Marie Sharkey, Alecia Marie Sturgeon, Austin Michael Sullivan, Edward Sun, Julian Van Dyke, Jr., Ashli JoyAnne Williams, Keegan B. Wilson.

• Lake Lotawana: Cayla M. Kunkel, Chelby Anne Kunkel,

• Lake Tapawingo: Cameron Robert Jordan.

• Lee’s Summit: Parker Thomas Allwood, Morgan David Ball, Katelyn Marie Betz, Tyler Blohm, Kara Elizabeth Brown, Kyle Jordan Lee Bryant, Matthew John Cadwell, Madeline Marie Chambers, Dillon Jeffrey Craig, Jennifer Lynn Davis, Charlie Dean DeWitt, Cassidy J. Dill, Jessi A. Donahoo, Alexander Leslie Durbin, Madison Aubrey Easterla, Krista E. Gillespie, Ryan James Hardy, Alicia M. Hess, Jordan Alexis Hickman, Brock Daniel Hughes, Kelsey M. Ingram, Bailey Kendrick, Jessica L. Kuse, Tiffany N. Lee, Mackenzie Nichole Leochner, David J. Maksin, Kayla A. Maust, Ian Patrick Mullins, Rachel L. Nehring, Brayden Kenneth Presley, Robert Spencer Prichard, John J. Privitera, Matthew Stephan Rellihan, Dalton Matthew Rowe, Anna Alyse Schenkelberg, Seth David Templeman, Jackson Uhls, Carly Jean Voss, Mariah Rose Welch, Haley Alexandra Wolff,

• Oak Grove: Madison Elizabeth Warrener.

• Sugar Creek: Mikayla Jo Dickerson.

– Examiner staff