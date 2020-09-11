Truman Courthouse closed for a week

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County has closed the historic Truman Courthouse on the Independence Square due to a COVID-19 outbreak. It’s closed through Sept. 20, according to the county.

The county says several employees tested positive for the virus.

The Eastern Jackson County Courthouse, two blocks away at 308 W. Kansas Ave., remains open. That’s the building where courts meet and where jurors report.

But the Collections, Assessment, Recorder of Deeds offices in Independence are in the Truman Courthouse. People who need services from those offices are encouraged to use www.jacksongov.org or go to the Downtown Courthouse at 415 E. 12th St. in Kansas City.