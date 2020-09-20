Absentee voting getting underway

By The Examiner staff

Tuesday is the first day for absentee voting in Jackson County.

Registered voters in Jackson County who live outside Kansas City can vote absentee at the Jackson County Election Board office at 110 N. Liberty on the Square in Independence. The phone number is 816-325-4600.

In-person absentee voting is available at the Election Board office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until Nov. 2. It’s also available from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the last four Saturdays in October.

To vote in person, a voter needs to have an ID such as a driver’s license. Voters are checked in the same way they are polling places on Election Day.

Voters will be asked why they are voting absentee. These are acceptable reasons:

• The voter will be absent from the jurisdiction on Election Day.

• The voter is incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability or caring for someone who has illness or disability.

• The voter holds a religious belief that requires voting other than at polls on Election Day.

• The voter is incarcerated but still legally able to vote.

• The voter is participating in a program providing address confidentiality pursuant to Missouri law.

• The voter is in an “at-risk category for contracting or transmitting coronavirus” pursuant to Missouri law.

To be considered at risk of contracting the coronavirus, a person must fall into at least one of these categories:

• 65 years old or older.

• Serious heart condition.

• Immunocompromised.

• Liver disease.

• Living in a long-term care facility licensed by the state.

• Chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma.

• Diabetes.

Check your registration status on the Election Board website at www.jcebmo.org.

Residents of Kansas City within Jackson County can vote in person at the Kansas City Election Board, Innovation Room, Ste. 100, Union Station, 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, 816-842-4820.

Register to vote

Tuesday is Voter Registration Day at the Kansas City Public Library.

The library’s branches have restricted services and access, but those who want to register to vote can stop by to fill out a post card that the library will get to the election board.

The Trail West branch is at 11401 E. 23rd St. in Independence. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sugar Creek branch is at 102 S. Sterling Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.