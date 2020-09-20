Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Walmart, 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 1.

• Observed a leak under the three-compartment sink in the meat prep area.

• The three-compartment sink in the deli prep area is in disrepair and detached from the wall. Correct by Oct. 31.

Jack In The Box, 808 N. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 1.

• The reach-in cooler next to fryers has an accumulation of black buildup.

• Black buildup on the walls at the three-compartment sink. Correct by 10/31.

Bucket’s Bar and Grill, 1331 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 1.

• Observed a container of raw beef stored above fish and shrimp. Corrected on site.

• Manager placed the raw beef below the fish and shrimp.

• No consumer advisory on menus for consuming under-cooked meat. Corrected on site. Manager was able to print documentation to be placed on all menus.

Legend of Asia, 1853 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 1.

• No time as public health control logs/documents posted on Sushi bar items. (sic) Corrected on site. Owner posted the correct times.

• Majority of the handwashing sinks in the grill area, dis area and the hibachi area were not provided with handwashing signs.

• Observed a leak under the three-compartment sink.

Hardee’s, 910 Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 1. No violations found.

ChinaTown Cafe, 756 W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 9.

• Food handler permits not provided for multiple employees. Correct by Oct. 1.

• Make table is at 50 degrees F and all products inside were ranging from 44 degrees F to 55 degrees F. All product was immediately discarded. Correct by Oct. 1.

• Reach-in cooler is at 60 degrees F and all products inside were ranging from 45 degrees F to 58 degrees F. All product was immediately discarded.

• The floors and floor drains throughout the kitchen area and especially under the dishwasher have a buildup of food debris and trash. Correct by Oct. 1.

• Observed chicken in walk-in uncovered, chicken was immediately covered. Corrected on site.

• There is a significant amount of ice buildup in the walk-in cooler. Correct by Oct. 1.

• The soda and ice cream nozzles have a brownish color buildup on them.

• Ice machine has a significant amount of black buildup on the inside.

• Observed an employee touch ready-to-eat food with bare hands, inspector educated employee. Corrected on site.

• Observed an unlabeled chemical bottle, bottle was immediately labeled. Corrected on site.

Hampton Inn of Blue Springs, 900 N.W. South Outer Road, inspected Sept 2. No violations found.

Sonic Drive-In, 2323 N. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 2.

• The soda nozzles on both drink stations have a buildup of slime and other debris. Corrected on site.

•The knife magnet holding clean spatulas has an accumulation of stuck-on debris. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned off all contact surfaces.

• Accumulation of grease and food/trash/debris behind fryers and grill. REPEAT.

• Accumulation of dust on ceiling tiles and ceiling vents above prep areas (make table). Correct by Nov. 1.

• Observed a leak in the pipes under sink station by the ice cream machine. Correct by Nov. 1.

• Observed four containers of sliced tomatoes past discard dates. Corrected on site. Manager discarded all.

• Accumulation of food debris stuck on crevices behind the make table lid. Correct by Nov. 1.

McDonald’s, 920 N.W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 3. No violations found.

First Watch, 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 8. No violations.

Centerline Beach Volleyball, 1910 S.E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 8. No violations.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1115 Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 8.

• Observed three containers of guacamole past discard dates. Corrected on site. Manager discarded all outdated product.

• Observed dirty knife being stored on knife magnet in the grill area. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized all food contact surfaces.

• Black buildup was observed on the wall at the three-compartment sink. Correct by Nov. 7.

American Legion Post No. 499, 499 S. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 8. No violations found.

Chick-Fil-A, 951 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 9.

• Water condensation on the bottom of the reach-in cooler under the make table. Ice buildup on the condenser of the reach-in cooler under the make table. Correct by Nov. 8.

• The side of the ice cream machine has an accumulation of stuck-on food/debris.

• Dust/food debris on the wire rack in the walk-in cooler.

• Dust/food debris on the dry dish wire racks.

• Food debris on the bottom of the reach-in coolers and reach-in freezers.

• Trash/food debris on the floor of the walk-in cooler under the shelves.

• Black buildup on the wall behind the dishwasher.

Correct all by Nov. 8.

Target, 1040 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 9.

• Observed chemical bottle stored next to food storage area and food items. Corrected on sight. Employee placed the chemical bottle in designated area.

Minsky’s Pizza, 2201 N. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 9.

• Observed multiple dented cans. Corrected on site. All dented cans were discarded.

• The pizza cutter and knife magnet had stuck-on food debris. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized the pizza cutter that was being stored on the knife magnet and cleaned and sanitized the knife magnet.

• The ice scoop was being stored in a dirty container. Corrected on site. Manager cleaned and sanitized the ice scoop and container.

• Observed a hole in the wall at the handwashing station in the kitchen area. Correct by Nov. 8.

Sinclair’s, 1402 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 9.

• Observed raw chicken and raw beef being stored above raw pork and raw fish. Corrected on site. Manager placed raw chicken and raw beef below.

• Light bulbs in the back storage area are not shielded. REPEAT. Correct by Nov. 8.

• The gasket on one of the make table’s reach-in cooler is in disrepair. Correct by Nov. 8

Casa Mexico 3, 1414 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 9.

• Packaged food was being stored on top of cardboard in walk-in freezer. REPEAT. Employee discarded cardboard.

• Accumulation of black buildup on the walls at the ware-washing station. REPEAT. Correct by Nov. 8.

• Observed a container of packaged raw meats being stored on the floor in the kitchen area. Corrected on site. Manager placed containers off the floor in the walk-in cooler.

• Sanitizer bucket in the bar area had more than required sanitization solution. Corrected on site. Manager discarded the solution and replaced with new. Inspector provided education on how to properly make sanitizer.

• The handwashing sink in the storage area was blocked with a mop bucket and not accessible. Correct by Nov. 8.

Hy-Vee produce/grocery/dairy/salad bar/demo kitchen, 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 10. No violations found.

Rae’s Cafe, 1605 S. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 10. No violations found.

Walmart, 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 10. No violations found.

China Kitchen Chinese Restaurant, 1108 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Sept. 11.

• Observed multiple sanitizing cloths throughout the kitchen stored on surfaces.

• Observed an open bucket of sauce stored on the floor. REPEAT. Corrected on site. Manager placed the bucket up off the floor.

• Observed a dented can stored on shelf. Corrected on site. Manager discarded dented can.

• Observed cardboard being used as a non-food contact surface to store cooking materials. Corrected on site. Manager discarded the cardboard.

• Observed an employee cutting up ready-to-eat food without using gloves. Corrected on site. Employee placed gloves on.

ChinaTown Cafe, 756 W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 11. No violations found.

Dunkin' Donuts, 1225 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 14. No violations found.

Scout Coffee, 1400 W. Main St., inspected Sept. 16. No violations found.