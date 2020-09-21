Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• 1200 block of Ashley Lane – disturbance
• Sni-A-Bar and Eagles Parkway – abandoned auto
• Hedgewood and Duncan – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – alarm
• 300 block of Front Street – suspicious activity
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – citizen contact
• 600 block of EE Kirby – citizen contact
• 800 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact
• 400 block of Main Street – property damage
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – stolen vehicle
• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie – animal at large
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stolen vehicle
• 600 block of Broadway – citizen contact
• 200 block of Hannah Court – citizen contact
• South city limits – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
Thursday, Sept. 10
• Highview and Pamela – parking complaint
• Golfview Drive and Golfview Circle – agency assist (DTF/USMS)
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 600 block of Yennie – alarm
• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 1200 block of Foxtail – alarm
• 200 block of Katie Court – civil matter
• U.S. 40 and Main Street – area check
• 1200 block of Eagles – suspicious vehicle
Friday, Sept. 11
• 1100 block of Persimmon – stealing
• 1200 block of Ashley Lane – residence check
• 1200 block of Eagles – motor vehicle accident
• 200 block of Cypress – stealing from auto
• 800 block of Capelle – citizen contact
• 1700 block of Creek Land – suspicious vehicle
• 1200 block of Pamela – suspicious vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – property damage
• Gateway and Tisha Lane – suspicious activity
• 1100 block of McQuerry – assault
Saturday, Sept. 12
• 1100 block of McQuerry – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Blue Branch – civil matter
• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 1100 block of Main Street – alarm
• 100 block of McQuerry – unattended death
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Broadway – suspicious juveniles
• 200 block of Parker – animal locked in vehicle
• 800 block of Mulberry Court – disturbance
Sunday, Sept. 13
• 800 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 1700 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm
• 500 block of Hickory Ridge Drive – burglary
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane – civil matter
• 800 block of Montana Ridge – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 1200 block of Hillsboro – civil matter
• 500 block of Cross Creek – leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident
• 1500 block of Jaclyn Drive – area check
Monday, Sept. 14
• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – alarm
• 1100 block of McQuerry – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from auto
• 1400 block of Olympia Drive – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – lost property
• 400 block of Eagles – citizen contact
• 600 block of Gateway – extra patrol
• 1200 block of Golfview – suspicious activity
• 1700 block of Creek Land – suspicious person
• 1300 block of Sycamore – area check
Tuesday. Sept. 15
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm
• Butterfly Trail – suspicious person
• 1300 block of Eagles Parkway – disturbance
• 900 block of Abar Drive – parking complaint