Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Sept. 9

• 1200 block of Ashley Lane – disturbance

• Sni-A-Bar and Eagles Parkway – abandoned auto

• Hedgewood and Duncan – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – alarm

• 300 block of Front Street – suspicious activity

• 1000 block of Dean Drive – citizen contact

• 600 block of EE Kirby – citizen contact

• 800 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact

• 400 block of Main Street – property damage

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1000 block of Dean Drive – stolen vehicle

• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Yennie – animal at large

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stolen vehicle

• 600 block of Broadway – citizen contact

• 200 block of Hannah Court – citizen contact

• South city limits – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

Thursday, Sept. 10

• Highview and Pamela – parking complaint

• Golfview Drive and Golfview Circle – agency assist (DTF/USMS)

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – trespassing

• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 600 block of Yennie – alarm

• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 1200 block of Foxtail – alarm

• 200 block of Katie Court – civil matter

• U.S. 40 and Main Street – area check

• 1200 block of Eagles – suspicious vehicle

Friday, Sept. 11

• 1100 block of Persimmon – stealing

• 1200 block of Ashley Lane – residence check

• 1200 block of Eagles – motor vehicle accident

• 200 block of Cypress – stealing from auto

• 800 block of Capelle – citizen contact

• 1700 block of Creek Land – suspicious vehicle

• 1200 block of Pamela – suspicious vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – property damage

• Gateway and Tisha Lane – suspicious activity

• 1100 block of McQuerry – assault

Saturday, Sept. 12

• 1100 block of McQuerry – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Blue Branch – civil matter

• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 1100 block of Main Street – alarm

• 100 block of McQuerry – unattended death

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Broadway – suspicious juveniles

• 200 block of Parker – animal locked in vehicle

• 800 block of Mulberry Court – disturbance

Sunday, Sept. 13

• 800 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 1700 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm

• 500 block of Hickory Ridge Drive – burglary

• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane – civil matter

• 800 block of Montana Ridge – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 1200 block of Hillsboro – civil matter

• 500 block of Cross Creek – leaving the scene of motor vehicle accident

• 1500 block of Jaclyn Drive – area check

Monday, Sept. 14

• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – alarm

• 1100 block of McQuerry – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from auto

• 1400 block of Olympia Drive – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – lost property

• 400 block of Eagles – citizen contact

• 600 block of Gateway – extra patrol

• 1200 block of Golfview – suspicious activity

• 1700 block of Creek Land – suspicious person

• 1300 block of Sycamore – area check

Tuesday. Sept. 15

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm

• Butterfly Trail – suspicious person

• 1300 block of Eagles Parkway – disturbance

• 900 block of Abar Drive – parking complaint