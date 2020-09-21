Lanes and ramps closed for I-70/I-435 work

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have several overnight lane closures this week at the Interstate 435 and Interstate 70 interchange to install overhead signs and mark pavement for the new bridges and lanes.

• Northbound I-435 will be reduced to one lane from Eastwood Trafficway to I-70 from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, as well as 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. the following morning. During the second time, the northbound I-435 exit ramp to Raytown Road and Stadium Drive will be closed.

• The ramp from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70, westbound I-70 and U.S. 40 will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

• The ramp from eastbound I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff and the ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 will also be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

• Southbound I-435 will be reduced to one lane from 23rd Street to Stadium Drive for pavement marking from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. During the same time, the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 will also be closed.

Crews are finishing construction on the revised I-70 loop ramps as well as the northbound I-435 bridge.

Crews have worked since the spring of 2019 to remake the interchange, including wide-turn, right-exit ramps from I-435 to replace the left-exit ramps, new bridges for I-435 over I-70 and reconfigured loop ramps from I-70 to I-435.