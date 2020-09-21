Body recovered from Missouri River

By The Examiner staff

For the second time in as many months, Sugar Creek Police are investigating a body found in the Missouri River at LaBenite Park.

Sunday afternoon, a barge crew noticed a body floating in the river, and Sugar Creek police and fire personnel, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, pulled the body from the river. Police said the barge did not hit the man’s body, but that the body floated in front of the barge and got caught up under the vessel.

A police spokesperson said the body was a Black male, and approximate age, cause of death and identity are all unknown.

On Aug. 9, rescue personnel pulled the body of 37-year-old Marcus Roy, a homeless man from the Northland area of Kansas City, from the river. According to police, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Roy’s death an accidental drowning.