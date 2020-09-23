Driver dies in Independence wreck

By The Examiner staff

A man died in a single-vehicle crash in eastern Independence Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m., near R.D. Mize Road and Maybrook Avenue, in front of Blackburn Elementary a few blocks east of Missouri 291.

According to police, an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck left the road and went through a yard and fence, then hit a tree. The driver, who was alone in the truck and whose identity has not yet been released, later died at a hospital.

Police continue to investigate the crash but say the man possibly had a medical emergency that caused the truck to drift off the road.