Sunny Pointe Elementary named national Blue Ribbon winner

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs’ Sunny Pointe Elementary is the latest district school to be named a National Blue Ribbon School – one of seven schools across Missouri to receive the honor.

Sunny Pointe is the sixth school in the Blue Springs district to receive this honor, as well as Missouri’s Gold Star award, in the last five years. The Gold Star program mirrors the Blue Ribbon Schools program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. The Blue Ribbon award recognizes schools that perform at high academic levels (top 15 percent in the state based on assessment scores and graduation rates) or that perform at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students (top 15 percent in progress toward reducing the achievement gap).

Last year’s Missouri honorees include James Walker Elementary. William Bryant, Voy Spears, Lucy Franklin and Willam Yates elementary schools also have received Gold Star and Blue Ribbon status in recent years.

The Blue Springs School District has received 17 Gold Stars since the state established that program in 1991. Schools are then nominated for Blue Ribbon status by their state's department of education.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12-13.