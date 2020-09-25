Annual Veterans Salute begins Saturday

By The Examiner staff

The annual Veterans Salute at the Mid-Continent Public Library begins Saturday and runs through Nov. 11.

Most of it is a virtual event this year, but there is a curbside commemorative pin giveaway. It’s from Oct. 3 to Nov. 11 at all Mid-Continent branches. Veterans are asked to call their branch for a pin; supplies are limited.

This year’s Veterans Salute theme is the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. The library will post interviews with area Korean War veterans. Those are being posted daily – Saturday through Nov. 11 – on the MCPL360 Facebook page and the MCPL YouTube channel.