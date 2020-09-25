Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, click on the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Monday, Sept. 28

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories with your small children.

• Publishing Options and Opportunities (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. If you have written or are thinking of writing a book, but are confused by the various publishing options, this program will help.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

• Rockin’ the Library with Mr. Stinky Feet (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Celebrate reading with Mr. Stinky Feet.

• Teen Yoga: 4 to 4:45 p.m. Learn the basic poses of yoga in a fun, nonjudgmental environment. Bring a willingness to laugh and try something new.

• Autumn Tales for the Family (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of autumn tales performed by Fran Stallings. This livestream will take place at https://www.facebook.com/mystorycenter.

• The Keys to the Kingdom: the History of the Kansas City Chiefs (Zoom): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Join David Smale for a conversation surrounding key moments and memories from sixty years of Kansas City Chiefs history.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

• NaNoWriMo Prep Write-in (Zoom): 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Participants will have a chance to chat with other writers about their upcoming NaNoWriMo project and then have focused time to prep for November.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories with your young children.

• Exploring Research Resources for Tweens & Teens (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Dive into the various educational resources the library has to offer for the 12 to 18 year old students.

• Mad Science Celebration Party (Zoom): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Celebrate all things science with this Mad Science party for everyone. Registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.

• Which Social Media Platform is Right for Your Business: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join Dee Moore to discuss the difference between Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin and TikTok. Gain insight on which one will be best for your business.

• Beginning Ancestry Library Edition (MCPL360): 6 to 6:30 p.m. Research your family history. Search the U.S. Federal Census from 1790 to 1940 as well as immigration, military, court, church and other records.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 6 to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy stories with your young children.

• Let’s Make a Podcast, part two (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Develop the skills you need to create an original podcast in this series of three programs led by Sam Zeff, metro reporter for KCUR.

Thursday, Oct. 1

• Brick Wall Discussion Group (Zoom): 10 to 11 a.m. (This program is full but there is a waiting list.) Discuss how to break through a brick wall in genealogical research.

• The Alphabet Show (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Meet Jay and Leslie Cady as they take you on a virtual journey through the alphabet in this lively program.

• Chair Yoga: 11 to 11:45 a.m. If you always wanted t o try yoga but had trouble getting up and down off the floor, this three-week class is for you.

• Interview Learning Circle: Body Language: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Is there such a thing as being too dressed up for an interview? Do you struggle when a potential employer says, “So tell me more about yourself”?

• Kansas City Ghost Stories (MCPL360): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Join paranormal investigator Becky Ray for stories of ghosts and paranormal mysteries featuring some well-known houses throughout Kansas City.

Friday, Oct. 2

• Biz Action Learning Circle week 4: Running the Numbers: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This program is full but there is a waiting list. Learn how to calculate your costs to help you strategize when to open your business and how to open your business.

• Virtual Storytime(MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 p.m. Enjoy stories with your young children.

• Introduction to Basic iOS Accessibility Features (MCPL360): 1 to 1:15 p.m. Need to make your iPhone and iPad a little easier on the eyes? We’ll cover some of the handy accessibility features on your Apple iPad and iPhone.

Sunday, Oct. 4

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories with your young children.

Monday, Oct. 5

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories with your young children.