Examiner staff earns honors

By The Examiner staff

The Examiner news staff has been recognized by its peers for work done in 2009.

The newspaper was awarded third place in general excellence among mid-sized Missouri daily newspapers in the 2020 Missouri Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. Dailies in that category are those with a circulation between 5,001 and 15,000.

The Missouri Press Association also holds an advertising competition, and The Examiner’s Megan Schoettger won several awards. Schoettger took first place in three categories: best ad smaller than a full page, ad smaller than a quarter page, and best multimedia campaign. She took second place in best full-page ad and third in best newspaper insert. Schoettger, ad director and market leader Luke Daniel and former publisher Julie Moreno won an honorable mention in best newspaper insert.

Other MPA Better Newspaper Contest awards given to the news staff:

• Managing editor for news and sports Karl Zinke and the rest of the sports staff, second place, best sports pages.

• The paper won second place in editorials for an editorial headlined "Nickel and Dimed: Local tax decisions belong in local hands.” The paper also was given an honorable mention for an editorial headlined "Library is right to stand by a valuable program" about a Mid-Continent Public Library program for the families of members of the LBGQT+ community.

• Joe Liccar, second place, editorial cartoons.

• Bill Althaus, second place, sports columnist.

• Bill Althaus, third place, sports feature, for an article headlined "Setting his sights."

• Bill Althaus, honorable mention, sports feature, "The social costs."

• Former assistant sports editor Dave McQueen, second place, sports news story or package, "Fort Osage event highlights growth in girls wrestling."

• Editor Jeff Fox, second place, humorous columnists.