Police investigate Independence homicide

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police continue to investigate last Saturday morning’s homicide in a west-end neighborhood. They have identified the victim as a transgender woman from Kansas City.

Police initially identified the victim as 37-year-old Carlos Burnett and later learned the victim was a transgender woman who identified herself as Aerrion Burnett.

Burnett was found dead from a gunshot wound at the intersection of East 13th Street and South Brookside Avenue, a residential area just south of Truman Road and west of Winner Road. According to police, officers received a “man down” call about 3:40 a.m. Saturday and found Burnett in a grassy area near the roadway. Investigators have learned she had contact with family members about 4 p.m. the day before, but the motive of the shooting is unknown, police said.

The shooting marks the 10th homicide this year in Independence. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or contact IPD at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.