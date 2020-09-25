Two killed in crashes near Independence

By The Examiner staff

Kansas City Police are investigating a pair of fatal crashes that happened about 10 minutes apart Thursday afternoon just outside of Independence.

The first crash, which killed a teenage driver, happened about 3:20 p.m. on U.S. 40 at Brentwood Avenue on the Independence-Kansas City border, between Lee’s Summit and Phelps roads. According to police, an eastbound Nissan sedan waiting in the center turn lane was clipped from behind by an eastbound GMC pickup truck. That sent the truck into the westbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a Chevrolet SUV. The pickup driver, an 18-year-old man from Kansas City, died at the scene.

The woman driving the Nissan, the man driving the SUV and a woman passenger in the SUV were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The second crash happened about 3:30 p.m., at Noland Road and East 59th Street in the rural area south of U.S. 40. According to police, a man driving a Suzuki motorcycle south on Noland tried to make a left turn, drove into the path of a northbound Chevrolet car and was thrown from his bike by the collision. The man, a 59-year-old from Independence, died at a nearby hospital from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the identity of either victim. They did not specify if either victim was wearing a safety device.