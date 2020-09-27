SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Sept. 16

• 1500 block of Hilltop Lane – missing juvenile

• Westbound ramp to Interstate 70 – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant surrender

• 900 block of Deer Creek – property damage

• 500 block of Hamilton – area check

• 900 block of Abar Drive – parking complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Route BB – property damage

• 400 block of Hamilton – animal at large

• 1400 block of Willow – suspicious activity

• Interstate 70 and Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 700 block of Main Street – VIN verification

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 900 block of Montana Ridge – suspicious Vehicle

• 800 block of Graystone Circle – juveniles playing on 911 line

Thursday, Sept. 17

• Route BB and Nelson Drive – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – VIN verification

• 700 block of Main Street – fraud

• 1200 block of Walnut Court – citizen contact

• 800 block of Highland – disturbance

Friday, Sept. 18

• 800 block of N.W. Long Drive – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 300 block of Front Street – suspicious person

• 600 block of Route BB – traffic accident

• 700 block of Scenic Drive – disturbance

• 1200 block of Golfview Drive – suspicious Activity

• 800 block of San-Kar – noise complaint

• 800 block of San-Kar – assault

• 1200 block of Dean Drive – assault

• Pink Hill Road and Route BB – area check for drunken driver

Saturday, Sept. 19

• 1200 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway – motorist assist

• Butterfly Trail – area check for abandoned bicycle

• 400 block of South Outer Belt Road – shots fired

• 1400 block of Jaclyn – verbal disturbance

• 12th and Broadway – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 1100 block of Golfview Drive – stolen auto

• 1100 block of Valley Ridge Drive – suspicious person

Sunday, Sept. 20

• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – missing person

• Route AA and Graham Bridge – area check

• 800 block of San-Kar – citizen contact

• 200 block of West Jefferson – property damage

• 1100 block of N.E. McQuerry Road – private property accident

• S.W. Michael Drive – kids on mini bikes

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 400 block of Main Street – suspicious person

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance

• 200 block of Aaron Lane – disturbance

• 1300 block of Broadway – agency assist (Camden County)

Monday, Sept. 21

• 1100 block of Christie Lane – open garage door

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – ID theft 

• 900 block of Stonebrook Drive – stealing from auto

• Hickorywood and Rosewood Drive – suspicious vehicle

• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – stealing from auto

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 500 block of Hamilton – civil standby

• 100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – follow-up and citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – check the welfare

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Sunset – area check

• 500 block of Woodbury – disturbance

Tuesday, Sept. 22

• 600 block of Yennie – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – civil matter

• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance

• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane – animal complaint

• 1600 block of Hilltop Lane – runaway juvenile

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Tall Chief and Lookout – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 1100 block of Ephraim Drive – disturbance

• 400 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious activity