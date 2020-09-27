Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Sept. 16
• 1500 block of Hilltop Lane – missing juvenile
• Westbound ramp to Interstate 70 – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant surrender
• 900 block of Deer Creek – property damage
• 500 block of Hamilton – area check
• 900 block of Abar Drive – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Route BB – property damage
• 400 block of Hamilton – animal at large
• 1400 block of Willow – suspicious activity
• Interstate 70 and Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 700 block of Main Street – VIN verification
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 900 block of Montana Ridge – suspicious Vehicle
• 800 block of Graystone Circle – juveniles playing on 911 line
Thursday, Sept. 17
• Route BB and Nelson Drive – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – VIN verification
• 700 block of Main Street – fraud
• 1200 block of Walnut Court – citizen contact
• 800 block of Highland – disturbance
Friday, Sept. 18
• 800 block of N.W. Long Drive – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 300 block of Front Street – suspicious person
• 600 block of Route BB – traffic accident
• 700 block of Scenic Drive – disturbance
• 1200 block of Golfview Drive – suspicious Activity
• 800 block of San-Kar – noise complaint
• 800 block of San-Kar – assault
• 1200 block of Dean Drive – assault
• Pink Hill Road and Route BB – area check for drunken driver
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 1200 block of S.W. Eagles Parkway – motorist assist
• Butterfly Trail – area check for abandoned bicycle
• 400 block of South Outer Belt Road – shots fired
• 1400 block of Jaclyn – verbal disturbance
• 12th and Broadway – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 1100 block of Golfview Drive – stolen auto
• 1100 block of Valley Ridge Drive – suspicious person
Sunday, Sept. 20
• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – missing person
• Route AA and Graham Bridge – area check
• 800 block of San-Kar – citizen contact
• 200 block of West Jefferson – property damage
• 1100 block of N.E. McQuerry Road – private property accident
• S.W. Michael Drive – kids on mini bikes
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 400 block of Main Street – suspicious person
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance
• 200 block of Aaron Lane – disturbance
• 1300 block of Broadway – agency assist (Camden County)
Monday, Sept. 21
• 1100 block of Christie Lane – open garage door
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – ID theft
• 900 block of Stonebrook Drive – stealing from auto
• Hickorywood and Rosewood Drive – suspicious vehicle
• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – stealing from auto
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 500 block of Hamilton – civil standby
• 100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – follow-up and citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – check the welfare
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Sunset – area check
• 500 block of Woodbury – disturbance
Tuesday, Sept. 22
• 600 block of Yennie – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – civil matter
• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane – animal complaint
• 1600 block of Hilltop Lane – runaway juvenile
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Tall Chief and Lookout – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 1100 block of Ephraim Drive – disturbance
• 400 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious activity