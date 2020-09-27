Independence police rescue youth taken hostage

By The Examiner staff

Independence Police rescued a young hostage victim after a standoff Sunday afternoon with a barricaded armed woman.

After about three hours, officers entered the home about 3:30 p.m., rescued the juvenile and arrested the woman without any injuries, police said.

The incident happened at a home near East 35th Terrace and Kendall Drive, in the neighborhood north of 39th Street and east of Lee’s Summit Road. According to police, when officers were sent there on a disturbance call, and when they arrived the suspect refused to come outside, pointed a gun and made threats. Negotiators talked with the woman before tactical officers ultimately went inside.

As of late Sunday, charges are pending.