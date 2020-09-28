Efforts to support charity honored

By The Examiner staff

Adam Kliethermes is this year’s winner of the Dr. Paul M. Thomson Professional Advisor of the Year Award from the Truman Heartland Community Foundation.

Kliethermes, a second-generation investment advisor for Edward Jones, was honored during Saturday’s virtual Toast to Our Towns Gala.

The Kliethermes family has been serving clients out of its Independence office for more than 40 years. Adam’s father, Mark, opened his Edward Jones office on the Independence Square in 1978, and Adam joined the firm in 2011.

The foundation notes Kliethermes’ ability to develop legacy plans that meet clients’ financial and charitable goals. He is past chair of the Foundation’s Independence/Sugar Creek Advisory Board, and as a member of the development committee, helped expand the Foundation’s network of professional advisors in Cass County, emphasizing the benefits of charitable giving for both financial advisors and their clients.

The award was established in 2009 and named after the retiring then-CEO of the Truman Heartland Community Foundation.