Missouri confirms more COVID-19 cases

By The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials said Sunday the state had confirmed nearly 1,400 more COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

With 1,392 newly confirmed cases brings the state's total of confirmed cases to 123,406 since the pandemic began. With no new deaths reported Sunday, Missouri has confirmed 2,063 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Sunday, 1,298,106 people had been tested for the virus, with 9.1% testing positive. And 1.125 people were hospitalized with the virus on Sunday in Missouri.

Despite the continued rise in cases, Missouri's first lady, Teresa Parson, said she plans to host the Third Annual Parson Family Fall Festival Oct. 3 outside the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City.

Teresa Parson and Gov. Mike Parson are both in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They said they would isolate for 10 days, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Parson's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said Friday that Teresa Parson's isolation will end Monday, less than 10 days after her test, because she was showing signs of COVID-19 symptoms before her test. Gov. Parson will isolate through Oct. 3.

Jones said the governor’s office staff, mansion staff and security staff have tested for the virus but didn’t disclose whether anyone else tested positive.