County Health Department sets flu shot clinic Friday

The Jackson County Health Department will conduct a drive-thru flu clinic Friday at its office, 313 S. Liberty St., just south of the Independence Square.

The clinic will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

For those who do not have insurance or whose insurance does not cover vaccinations, the fee is $15.

If a person’s insurance does not include the Health Department in its network, the insurance company will tell the patient what the cost is.

There is also the choice of paying the cash discount cost of the vaccination, which is $30.

To register for a flu shot and select an appointment time, visit https://www.jotform.com/askjacohd/JACOHD-DTFLUCLINIC.