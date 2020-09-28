Food distribution and voter registration event set

By The Examiner staff

The Chiefs and Royals, along with United Way of Greater Kansas City, will host a voter registration drive and food distribution event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Truman Sports Complex. The drive-thru event will allow anyone from Missouri or Kansas to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

Harvesters will also be onsite for community food distribution – enough to feed 2,000 households. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until all food has been given, and one does not have to register to vote to receive food.

People should enter the Truman Sports Complex through Gate 4 off Raytown Road and will be directed into Lot L for distribution. People are asked not to arrive before 7 a.m.

The Kansas City Election Board, Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, League of Women Voters and Local Investment Commission are also sponsoring the event.

The deadline to register to vote in Missouri is Oct. 7.