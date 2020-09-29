Voter registration event Saturday

By The Examiner staff

Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov, 3 election.

A drive-through voter registration event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 3675 S. Noland Road, Independence, behind the Firestone building. Notaries will be there to help with any mail-in ballots that need to be notarized.

The event is sponsored by Local 6360 of the Communication Workers of America, the K.C. Building and Trades, the League of Women Voters; Seafarers’ Union, and the United Steelworkers of America.

For further information, call 816-561 6360.