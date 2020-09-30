Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Sept. 23

• 700 block of Joseph Circle – stealing from auto

• Rust and Whitney – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Woodbury – alarm

• 600 block of Joseph Circle – stolen vehicle

• 800 block of Harvest – stealing from auto

• 600 block of EE Kirby – Trespassing

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Area of Tisha Lane – suspicious person

• 1000 block of Dean Drive – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Hillsboro – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 800 block of Leeann Drive – residence check

Thursday, Sept. 24

• 1800 block of Oak Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 800 block of Cedar – alarm

• Golfview and Meadow – suspicious person

• 900 block of Cross Creek – stealing from auto

• 1000 block of Foxtail Drive – alarm

• 1100 block of Sycamore – suspicious activity

• 200 block of Willow Court – suspicious activity

• 200 block of Michael – area check

• 800 block of San-Kar – trespassing

Friday, Sept. 25

• 1100 block of Hilltop Drive – disturbance

• 400 block of Graystone Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 100 block of Nelson – citizen contact

• Westbound Interstate 70 at the 23.6 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 900 block of Persimmon Court – stealing from auto

• 1 block of OOIDA Drive – illegal dumping

• 1100 block of Sawgrass – stealing

• 1000 block of Persimmon Court – stealing

• 800 block of Woodland – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• Buckner-Tarsney Road and Woodbury – motor vehicle accident

• 600 block of Montana Ridge – suspicious vehicle

• Ryan Road and Cross Creek – stealing

• 1400 block of Maple – missing juvenile

• 1600 block of High View Drive – area check

Saturday, Sept. 26

• 1100 block of Ephraim Drive – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 900 block of Dogwood – disturbance

• Sibley and Lake City – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• Sibley and Jefferson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 30000 block of Ryan Road – agency assist (JACO)

• 700 block of Joseph Circle – suspicious activity

• 1500 block of Jaclyn Dr – citizen contact

• 1800 block of Madi Court – stealing

• Main Street and Walnut – check the well being

Sunday, Sept. 27

• 200 block of Third Street – property damage

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – disturbance

• 700 block of Whitestone – burglary

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – disturbance

Monday, Sept. 28

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious person

• 600 block of Yennie – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – issued citations

• 500 block of Centurion Court – disturbance

• 500 block of Montana Ridge Drive – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 500 block of South Street – alarm

• 700 block of Eagle Drive – shots fired

• 1100 block of Baytree – harassment

• 1100 block of Dean Drive – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)

Tuesday, Sept. 29

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1000 block of Stony Point Drive – stand by to prevent

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance