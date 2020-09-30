Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Sept. 23
• 700 block of Joseph Circle – stealing from auto
• Rust and Whitney – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Woodbury – alarm
• 600 block of Joseph Circle – stolen vehicle
• 800 block of Harvest – stealing from auto
• 600 block of EE Kirby – Trespassing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Area of Tisha Lane – suspicious person
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Hillsboro – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 800 block of Leeann Drive – residence check
Thursday, Sept. 24
• 1800 block of Oak Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 700 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 800 block of Cedar – alarm
• Golfview and Meadow – suspicious person
• 900 block of Cross Creek – stealing from auto
• 1000 block of Foxtail Drive – alarm
• 1100 block of Sycamore – suspicious activity
• 200 block of Willow Court – suspicious activity
• 200 block of Michael – area check
• 800 block of San-Kar – trespassing
Friday, Sept. 25
• 1100 block of Hilltop Drive – disturbance
• 400 block of Graystone Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 100 block of Nelson – citizen contact
• Westbound Interstate 70 at the 23.6 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 900 block of Persimmon Court – stealing from auto
• 1 block of OOIDA Drive – illegal dumping
• 1100 block of Sawgrass – stealing
• 1000 block of Persimmon Court – stealing
• 800 block of Woodland – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• Buckner-Tarsney Road and Woodbury – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Montana Ridge – suspicious vehicle
• Ryan Road and Cross Creek – stealing
• 1400 block of Maple – missing juvenile
• 1600 block of High View Drive – area check
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 1100 block of Ephraim Drive – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 900 block of Dogwood – disturbance
• Sibley and Lake City – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• Sibley and Jefferson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 30000 block of Ryan Road – agency assist (JACO)
• 700 block of Joseph Circle – suspicious activity
• 1500 block of Jaclyn Dr – citizen contact
• 1800 block of Madi Court – stealing
• Main Street and Walnut – check the well being
Sunday, Sept. 27
• 200 block of Third Street – property damage
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – disturbance
• 700 block of Whitestone – burglary
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – disturbance
Monday, Sept. 28
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – suspicious person
• 600 block of Yennie – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – issued citations
• 500 block of Centurion Court – disturbance
• 500 block of Montana Ridge Drive – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 500 block of South Street – alarm
• 700 block of Eagle Drive – shots fired
• 1100 block of Baytree – harassment
• 1100 block of Dean Drive – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Stony Point Drive – stand by to prevent
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 600 block of Yennie – disturbance