FBI seeks man who may have info on child victim

Sara Karnes Springfield News-Leader

With no name or known location, law enforcement officials are asking the public for help in identifying a man known as John Doe 42.

It is believed this person might have information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation, according to a news release from FBI Kansas City Division.

The video depicting John Doe 42 is believed to date back before October 2015.

John Doe 42 is described as a white male, perhaps between the ages of 50 and 65 years old. John Doe 42 could be heard speaking English in the video.

As a collaborative effort between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Endangered Child Alert Program seeks to expose unknown adults whose faces or distinguishing characteristics are visible in child pornography images.

These faces and distinguishing marks, such as scars, moles and tattoos, are displayed on the Seeking Information section of the FBI website as well as in various other media outlets, in hopes that someone from the public is able to provide information that can identify them.

Since the inception of the program, 42 John/Jane Does have been investigated, 29 of which have been identified, according to a news release. These investigations have led to the identification of over 40 child victims.

Information on the ECAP initiative can be found on the FBI website at: https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/violent-crime/cac.