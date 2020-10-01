Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs include:

Taco John’s, 811 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.

Waffle House, 1500 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.

Legend of Asia, 1853 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.

ChinaTown Cafe, 756 W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.

Plowboys BBQ, 3111 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 23. No violations found.

Rink Ratz, 513 S.W. Keystone Drive, inspected Sept. 23. No violations found.

Side Pockets, 1237 S. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.

HyVee Produce/Grocery/Dairy/Salad Bar/Demo Kitchen, 625 W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 28. No violations found.

Casa Mexico 3, 1414 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.

Walmart, 600 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 1.

• Observed a leak under three-compartment sink in meat prep area.

• The three-compartment sink in the deli prep area is in disrepair and detached from the wall. Correct by 10/31/20.

Jack In The Box, 808 N. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 1.

• No time as public health control logs/documentations for prep table items. Corrected on site. Manager labeled all products with discard time after 4 hours.

• The reach-in cooler next to the fryers has an accumulation of black buildup. Correct by 10/31.

• Black buildup on the wall at the three-compartment sink. Correct by 10/31.

Blue Springs Freshman Center, 2103 N.W. Vesper, inspected Sept. 18. No violations found.

Thomas Ultican Elementary, 1812 N.W. Vesper, inspected Sept. 18. No violations found.

Metro East Tennis Center, 3109 N.W. Vesper, inspected Sept. 23. No violations found.

Adams Pointe Golf Club, 1601 N.E. R.D. Mize Road, inspected Sept. 24.

• Observed a dented can being stored in walk-in cooler. Corrected on site. Manager discarded can.

• The dishwashing sink is not attached to the wall. Equipment must be caulked. Correct by Nov. 23.

Lucy Franklin Elementary, 111 N.E. Roanoke Drive, inspected Sept. 25. No violations found.

Lunar Bowl, 2001 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 25.

• Observed multiple chemical bottles with no label. Corrected on site. Manager placed labels on all chemical bottles.

• Observed food debris in crevices/door wedges of the make table cooler doors. Correct by Nov. 24.

Culver’s, 1301 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 25.

• Caulk on handwashing sink is damaged and no longer has a tight seal to the wall. Correct by Nov. 24.

• There is a large accumulation of liquid in the cabinets under the soda machines and tea urns. There is a green moldy-looking residue along the top of the liquid as well as the walls of the cabinet. REPEAT. Correct by Nov. 24.

• Cook had what appeared to be an open wound on the forearm without any cover/dressing. Corrected on site.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for several employees. Correct by Oct. 25.

Schlotzsky’s, 746 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 28.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for several employees. Correct by Oct. 28.

• Ice scoop holder had dirty water in the bottom. Reinspection required.

• Ice buckets stored on dirty surface. Reinspection required.

• Can opener blade was dirty. Corrected on site.

• The water spigot in the dining room had pink residue around the nozzle. Reinspection required.

• Chemical bottle was not labeled. Corrected on site.

• Chemical bottles were stored over food prep surface in the bread-making area. Corrected on site.

• Chemical bottles were stored hanging on rack above boxes of chips and paper towels. Corrected on site.

• Dirty bread pans were being stored on same shelf/rack and clean bread pans. Bread was cooling on the rack below the dirty bread pans. Pans below the cooling bread were being contaminated by crumbs from bread cooling above. Clean dishes were being contaminated by debris collected on the dirty rack. All dishes, cooling racks, and food contact surfaces used for baked goods must be washed, rinsed and sanitized daily. Reinspection required. Correct by 10/6/20.

• The back door was left cracked open. Corrected on site.

• The back door did not self-close. Correct by Nov. 27.

• Used gloves were found on the counters and on the floors.

• The floor drain under soda machine in dining room had an accumulation of slimy residue. Correct by Nov. 27.

• The freezer had frozen liquid that had collected onto the shelves, floors and closed cases of food. Correct by Nov. 27.

• Scoop stored in sugar container was stored with handle touching the food. Correct by Nov. 27.

Bean Counter Cafe, 27610 E. Wyatt Road, inspected Sept. 29.

• Two containers of food were held over 7 days. Corrected on site. Food was wasted.

• Failed to provide valid food handler permits for several staff.

Olive Garden, 801 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 29.

• Stuck-on food debris on inside of salad reach-in cooler. REPEAT.

• The dish cart for clean dishes had stuck-on food debris.

• The bowl warmer had an accumulation of dry food debris. REPEAT.

• The appetizer reach-in cooler has an accumulation of stuck-on food debris/spills. Correct by Nov 28.

• Damaged floor tiles next to the ice machine. Correct by Nov. 28.

• Accumulation of dust on vents above the warewashing station. Correct by Nov. 28.

St. Mary’s Medical Center, 201 West R.D. Mize Road, inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.

Sweet Culture, 710 W. Main, inspected Sept. 25. No violations found.

Benton House at Blue Springs, 1730 N.W. Jefferson St., inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, 1100 N. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 21.

• Cold rail used for dressings did not hold food at 40 degrees F or below. Some of the temperatures were: pico – 44 degrees, dressing – 47 degrees. Out-of-temp foods were discarded. Reinspection required.

• There were multiple missing tiles in the kitchen floor near the walk-in cooler. Correct by Nov. 20.

• Food stored on shelf next to handwashing sink was getting splashed when washing hands. Correct by Nov. 20.

• The counter under flat top had an accumulation of grease and food debris.

• The underside of handles on the cook’s line had an accumulation of buildup.

• Bar cooler was holding a layer of dirty ice in the bottom. Correct by Nov. 20.

• Failed to provide food handler permits for multiple staff. Correct by Oct. 21.

Bucket’s Bar and Grill, 1331 S.W. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 25. No violations found.

Miller Theaters of Blue Springs, 1901 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 29.

• Observed two chemical bottles with no labels. Corrected on site. Manager placed labels on bottles.

• Damaged wall and baseboard under three-compartment sink. Corrected by Nov. 28.

• No measuring device located in the mini reach-in fridge at the concession stand. Correct by Nov. 28.

Wingstop, 481 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.