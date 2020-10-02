The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

SATURDAY

Free flu vaccinations for vets: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking lot at 4801 Linwood Blvd., Kansas City. Drive-through vaccinations will be offered to all enrolled vets. Veterans must bring a Veteran ID card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach the upper arm.

Drive-through voter registration: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot at 3675 S. Noland Road, Independence, behind the Firestone building. Also, notaries will also be there to help with any mail-in ballots that need to be notarized. For further information, call 816-561 6360. Note: The last day to register to vote in Missouri is Oct. 7.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Masks required. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk-through visit.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. You can purchase their products at the Drumm Farm Market.

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon at either Truman Medical Centers location – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road or 2301 Holmes Road. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Be A Scout For A Day: 9 a.m. to noon, George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. A free morning of scouting fun for ages 5 through 18. Participants will be able to participate in a model Scout campsite, complete with a fire pit, tents and a trailer. There will also be games, model rocket launches, and plenty of s’mores. No reservations required. Call 816-582-5398.

Let’s Move! Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 12 noon, IBEX Climbing Gym, 801 N.W. South Souter Road. A free opportunity, sponsored by the city of Blue Springs, to climb rocks. Limited to 20 people. Register at 816-228-9988 or climbibex.com/move.

Outdoor Cooking: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Robert Aylward Educational Pond at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, (816) 228-3766. Learn about Dutch Oven Cooking and other outdoor cooking methods, then help prepare a delicious meal and dessert. Leave with happy taste buds and recipes. This program is for all ages. Register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program.

Let’s Move! Saturdays: 4:30 to 6:30, Rink Ratz, 513 S.W. Keystone Drive. This is a free opportunity to roller skate. Call 816-229-7793 for further information.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

MONDAY

COVID testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., both campuses of Truman Medical Centers – 7900 Lee’s Summit Road in the Lakewood area and 2301 Holmes Road on Hospital Hill in Kansas City. Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Lee’s Summit Old Fire Station No. 3, 210 S.W. Pryor Road. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

Ladies That Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This class is 6 weeks and teaches women the proper weightlifting techniques using machines and free weights. A 6-week session costs $55 or $5 for a drop-in class.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. You chose high or low impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a fast-paced program providing great whole-body results. You choose high or low intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for 2 classes or $36 per month for 3 classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are: Tuesday - Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday: Noon - 5 p.m., Monday: Closed.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.