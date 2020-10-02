Days Gone By: Does county need a new charter?

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 3, 1970:

• “GROUP FORMING TO OPPOSE PROPOSED CHARTER” – Organized opposition to the proposed Jackson County home rule charter grew out of a meeting Wednesday night at Hotel Phillips in Kansas City. Donald M. Slusher, former mayor of Independence, was temporary chairman of the session attended by about 150 invited guests. Slusher called the proposed charter “the most expensive, nonproductive document ever recorded.”

“CHANNEL 19 IS PUBLIC TELEVISION” – The new fall season for non-commercial public television (PTV) will begin Monday evening, Oct. 5, on KCSD-TV, Channel 19, when the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) begins operation as the nation’s public television network. PBS, which has been programming public television interconnection, replaces NET (National Educational Television) which recently merged with PTV station WNDT in New York City to form a major public television unit. In that capacity, the new WNET will continue to provide programming to KCSD-TV through the facilities of PBS. Locally, Channel 19 will continue its attempt to gain community support for public television with “Pledge Week” activities.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 2, 1920:

• “MANY WOMEN REGISTER” – The registration of women for the purposes of voting, which took place in this city for the first time today, gave a different appearance to the registration booths; and, it is entirely probable, made some of the male habitues of those places perhaps a little more careful of their demeanor and language.

Many women went to the registration booths quite early in the day. While of course a great many of them had to ask numerous questions, which retarded somewhat the work of registration, yet a surprising number appeared to have been carefully coached beforehand and to know just how to meet their new requirements. Many of them filled out the blanks with as much dispatch as the men did.

• “PURE BRED CATTLE SHOW” – The second annual pure bred cattle show will be held beginning Thursday, October 14, on the great Sni-a-Bar Farm at Grain Valley. The first one, held about a year ago, was a great success. Plans have been made for a larger attendance this year than ever before. Concerning this show, R.J. Howat, county farm agent of Jackson county, says in the Farm Bureau notes this week: “The lesson taught at Sni-a-Bar Farm is more vivid than can well be imagined by one who has not actually seen the cattle. It is so striking that parties of farmers have come to Sni-a-Bar farm from such states as Louisiana and Arkansas to look at the cattle which have been bred up from common grade cows.”

• “HAND BILL NUISANCE” – Independence is not entirely free from handbills. A lot of money is wasted in printing and scattering handbills about the town and most of them promptly go into the furnace in the winter time and into the trash burners in the summer time. It is the most expensive method of advertising ever devised. The first cost of the paper and printing added to the cost of distribution makes the cost per bill prohibitive of those who send bills over the town would stop and figure. Not one out of fifty reaches the mark and many are thrown away in bunches. Kansas City and many other cities have an ordinance against scattering handbills on the streets.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox