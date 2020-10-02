State offers online hunter education course

The Examiner

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Conservation is providing an online way to earn a hunter-education certificate for persons ages 16 and older. This program is available at https://www.hunter-ed.com/missouri/ and costs $19.95.

In addition, persons age 16 and older who have not earned their hunter-education certificate may purchase an Apprentice Hunter Authorization allowing them to hunt with a firearm in the immediate presence of an adult who is 18 years of age or older and is hunter-education certified.

Children ages 11 to 15 must still complete an in-person skills program in order to become hunter-education certified. However, children ages 11 to 15 may hunt without a hunter-education certificate so long as they hunt in the immediate presence of a person age 18 or older who is hunter-education certified.

For further information visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZiX and https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z45.

– Submitted to The Examiner