Historian, journalist headline Truman Library Institute event

By The Examiner staff

Renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer-winning author Jon Meacham along with journalist Bill Moyers will headline the Truman Library Institute’s Bennett Forum on the Presidency next month.

It’s at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and will be live-streamed for institute members only.

The two men will discuss the presidential election and look back at other critical times in American life and politics, including President Truman’s 1948 re-election.

Meacham is the author of “The Soul of America: The Battle for our Better Angels,” “Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power,” “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House,” “Franklin and Winston” and “Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush.” He is a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University, a contributing writer for The New York Times Book Review and a fellow of the Society of American Historians.

Moyers was a founding organizer and deputy director of the Peace Corps and special assistant to President Lyndon Johnson before he served as press secretary from 1965 to 1967. Moyers was the publisher of Newsday, senior correspondent for the documentary series CBS Reports and later a senior news analyst for the CBS Evening News.

At 6 p.m. Oct. 22, the institute’s 75th anniversary webinar series will continue with an installment featuring former World Bank president Robert Zoellick. Based on his latest book, “America in the World: A History of U.S. Diplomacy and Foreign Policy,” Zoellick will discuss the history of the country’s diplomacy tactics with The Washington Post’s David Von Drehle.

Zoellick was president of the World Bank Group from 2007 to 2012, U.S. trade eepresentative from 2001 to 20005, and deputy secretary of state from 2005 to 2006. He is a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and a member of the Truman Library Institute’s 75th Anniversary Honorary Committee.

Registration for both events can be done at: www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org.