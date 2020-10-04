Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

QuikTrip, 1110 N. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Sept. 22.

• Observed a leak under the three-compartment sink. REPEAT. Correct by Nov. 21.

Sni-A-Bar Elementary, 701 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Sept. 22.

• Observed two dented cans on the canned good storage shelf. Corrected on site. Employee discarded both cans.

Grain Valley North Middle School, 31608 N. Pink Hill Road, inspected Sept. 28.

• Massive ice buildup on the floor and the condenser of the walk-in cooler. Correct by Nov 27.

Casey’s General Store, 1111 Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Sept. 29.

• Observed a cardboard box being stored in the walk-in cooler that had an accumulation of black/green discolored buildup. Corrected on site. Manager discarded the cardboard.

• Cutting boards to the sub make table have an accumulation of black buildup in the cracks and are unable to be cleaned and sanitized properly. Correct by Nov. 28.

• Observed a container of sliced tomatoes stored in the sub make table that has an accumulation of green/black buildup on the outside surface. Corrected on site. Manager discarded tomatoes.

• Observed multiple wet sanitizing cloths being stored on counters. Correct by Nov. 28.

McDonald’s, 712 N. Main St., inspected Sept. 30.

• The three-compartment sink no longer has a tight-fitting seal to the wall. Correct by Nov. 29.

• Observed sticker residue on the outside of multiple food containers. Correct by Nov. 29.

MO Country, 401 E. South Outer Belt Road, inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.