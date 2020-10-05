Many cats waiting to be adopted

By Gisele Gamble Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends is having a fall adoption special. Adoption fees for all cats and kittens will be just $50 until Nov. 14.

Potential adopters will still have to complete an application and be subject to a veterinary reference. ABF will still do home visits and two-week trials to be sure the feline and family are a good fit.

One of these cats is Lucy. Lucy is a beautiful tortoise shell cat who is 1 year old. Tortoise shell cats are considered good luck in Ireland and Scotland. They are gorgeous cats that can be strong minded and sensitive.

Miss Kitty is a fluffy, domestic long-hair who is 4 years old. She is a complete “lap cat” and loves attention. Miss Kitty might be a good fit for a senior adult. She will make a wonderful addition to a loving home.

The reason ABF is doing this special is the many cats and kittens in its care. Room is needed to take in more homeless cats. Unfortunately, homeless cats are more numerous that homeless dogs. People need to realize how important it is to get their pets spayed or neutered. Until people start altering their pets, thousands of homeless animals will needlessly die in shelters.

Animals Best Friends appreciates the support it receives from the community. ABF is here to assist anyone who needs financial help with their pets during this economic crisis. If you need help or want to help Animals Best Friends help others please call ABF at 816-254-8664.