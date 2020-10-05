Eastern Jackson County remains in COVID 'red zone'

By The Examiner staff

As it has for the better part of two weeks, the area’s 14-day positive test percentage for COVID-19 continues to hover in the 12-percent range.

The Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City, listed a rolling 14-day average of 12.64 percent on Friday morning. On Sept. 28, that figure was at 12.5 percent, and the week before that was 12.1 percent. While new case numbers in general have decreased from mid-August through September, Eastern Jackson County continues to be in the “red” status of significant community spread.

As of last Friday, the Health Department reported 282 additional cases since Sept. 28, for 7,629 cases since the pandemic began. Out of more than 77,000 people tested in the area, 9.9 percent of cases have been positive. The case number includes 103 deaths.

Some area school districts have been maintaining dashboards of their own case data.

The Independence School District reported eight active cases from students and staff in the district buildings as of noon Monday.

About 30 percent of students in the district started the year with virtual learning. The district has nearly 11,900 combined students and staff at 30 school buildings.

The Blue Springs School District reported six new cases last week among 11,233 students and staff in the buildings (a portion are doing virtual learning), while 105 are in quarantine the past week for possible exposure in the schools. Since the district started classes after Labor Day, the district has reported 27 cases among students and staff.

Both districts list active/new case numbers by building.

The Grain Valley School District last week reported its first cases among students (four) since classes started after Labor Day. One staff member also tested positive, after four in the previous weeks. Sixty-seven additional students had to isolate due to possible exposure. Two weeks earlier, 24 had to isolate. Eight total staff have had to isolate over the past four weeks.

The Lee’s Summit School District’s dashboard had not been updated with fourth-week data as of Monday afternoon. The district reported 12 cases and 126 new quarantines among students and staff for the week of Sept. 22-28, without differentiating from in-person and virtual learners. Over the previous two weeks, the district had 24 new cases and 295 quarantines.