Busy I-70/I-435 interchange is rebuilt and reopened

By The Examiner staff

The reconstructed interchange at Interstate 435 and Interstate 70 is fully reopened.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Monday the $47 million project to redo the interchange has been completed, more than a month ahead of schedule. The last portion of the project was the reconfigured loop ramps – westbound I-70 to southbound I-435 and eastbound I-70 to northbound I-435.

MoDOT will have some nighttime lane closures from Tuesday through Saturday this week for paving.

Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from Blue Ridge Cutoff to Manchester Trafficway from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each evening. Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from Manchester Trafficway to Blue Ridge Cutoff from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each evening. Saturday and Sunday work times may extend to 9 a.m. if necessary.

Construction at the interchange started in the spring of 2019 and had been scheduled for completion by December. Crews replaced all interchange bridges, which were more than 50 years old. The left-side exit ramps from I-435 were replaced with right-side exit ramps. The I-435 bridges overtop I-70 were brought closer together, and the loop ramps were reconfigured.

In 2019 MoDOT estimated that 120,000 daily drivers on I-70 and 100,000 on I-435 go through the interchange.