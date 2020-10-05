Missouri voter registration deadline Wednesday

By The Examiner staff

Wednesday is the last day Missourians can register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

In Eastern Jackson County, residents outside of Kansas City can register at the Jackson County Election Board office at 215 N. Liberty St. on the Independence Square.

People can also fill out a voter registration form at any Mid-Continent Public Library location and either return the form themselves to the board office or have the library branch return it.

Mail-in ballots are allowed this year in Missouri for the first time, and all such ballots must be notarized. Most absentee ballots must also be notarized, unless a person votes absentee for medical reasons.

Mid-Continent is also offering free notary services by appointment at several locations, including the North Independence branch, 317 W. U.S. 24; East Lee’s Summit, 2240 S.E. Blue Parkway; and Raytown, 6131 Raytown Road.

For notaries at Mid-Continent:

• Appointments can be made up to seven days in advance, but no less than a day ahead. Branches can make appointments over the phone or at: mymcpl.org/services/voter-services (use a browser other than Internet Explorer).

• Customers must wear a mask to enter the branches.

• Library staff cannot notarize any other documents besides ballot envelopes.

• Voters must present a government-issued ID a signature for the ballot envelope to be notarized.

• Voters must sign the ballot in the presence of the library staff only. Do not sign your ballot envelope ahead of time.

• Voters are responsible for turning in or mailing their ballot envelopes. Library staff will not accept and mail envelopes.

• You do not need a library card to use this service.

First Christian Church of Independence, 125 S. Pleasant St., will host a free ballot notary event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event will be outdoors, with social distancing in place.

Ballots from any registered Missouri voter can be notarized. People should wait to sign your ballot envelope so it can be witnessed by a notary, and bring ID such as a driver’s license, passport, bank statement, utility bill or some other form of identification.

Any registered voter can request a no-excuse mail-in ballot, but the ballot must be notarized and mailed back to the Jackson County Election Board or appropriate election board.

The Missouri secretary of state’s website also has a list of locations offering free notaries: www.sos.mo.gov/elections/.