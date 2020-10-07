Independence man charged in large drug operation

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man is among 18 people facing federal charges in connection with selling 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and 10 kilograms of heroin in a conspiracy that federal officials say ran for three years.

Authorities also seized 77 firearms as well as a World War II gas grenade during their investigation.

Cory Matthew Jobe, 28, of Independence was indicted along with seven residents of Kansas City, one Gladstone resident, one Liberty resident, one Riverside resident and seven others. Jobe faces a charge of possessing 500 grams of meth and one kilogram of heroin to distribute and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jobe was part of a 22-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury last December. A 25-count superseding indictment was returned under seal Sept. 30 and made public Wednesday by the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri following several arrests and the defendants’ initial court appearances.

Among the eight additional defendants in the superseding indictment is the owner of Rockstar Burgers in Kansas City, Brian D. Smith.

All 18 defendants are accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin, and of money laundering. Federal authorities say that happened from the beginning of 2017 until September. Authorities want the defendants to forfeit $1.745 million – proceeds of the drug sales at a street price of $250 for an ounce of meth and $1,200 for an ounce of heroin.