Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Sept. 30

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 1200 block of Sawgrass – animal at large

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – check the well being

• 600 block of Route BB – check the well being

• Tyer Road and Jefferson – stealing

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Long and Scenic – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – assault

• 1400 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious person

• Route BB and Ryan Road – motor vehicle accident

• Barr Road and R.D. Mize Road – bus stop arm violation

• 1100 block of Willow Drive – residence verification

• 1100 block of Golfview – stealing

• 1800 block of Nicholas Drive – citizen contact

• 1000 block of Deer Creek – disturbance

Thursday, Oct. 1

• 1500 block of Hilltop Lane – missing juvenile

• Tisha and Gateway – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Jefferson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 400 block of Wolf Creek – area check

• 800 block of Willow – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 700 block of Main Street – civil matter

• East city limits of Buckner – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 700 block of Foxtail Drive – animal complaint

• 100 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – civil standby

• Rock Creek Lane and Buckner-Tarsney Road – motor vehicle accident

• Main and East Harris – area check

Friday, Oct. 2

• 700 block of Main Street – lost property

• U.S. 40 and OOIDA – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Woodbury and Pecan – suspicious activity

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 600 block of Woodbury – disturbance

Saturday, Oct. 3

• 500 block of South Street – 911 hangup

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm

• 1100 block of McQuerry – motor vehicle accident

• 600 block of Yennie – alarm

• 500 block of South Street – disturbance

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – assault

Sunday, Oct. 4

• 1100 block of Christy Lane – animal complaint

• 700 block of Main Street – Identity theft

• NW Jefferson – motor vehicle accident

• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity

• US 40 Hwy and Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• 1400 block of Olympic Drive – alarm

Monday, Oct. 5

• 300 block of Front Street – suspicious person

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 200 block of Michael – noise complaint

• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – disturbance

• 1000 block of Mountain View Court – area check

• 1300 block of Blue Branch Drive – unattended death

• 600 block of Ridge Court – alarm

• 1100 block of McQuerry – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – property damage

• 1200 block of Sawgrass – animal at large

• 1400 block of Golfview – alarm

• Broadway and Gregg – motor vehicle accident

• Fort Osage boat ramp – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 1100 block of McQuerry – suspicious person

• 1700 block of Cottonwood Circle – disturbance

Tuesday, Oct. 6

• 1200 block of Willow – suspicious person

• 700 block of Main Street – fraud

• 700 block of Main Street – found property

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from auto

• 800 block of Montana Ridge – disturbance

• 700 block of Logan Drive – burglary

• 1000 block of Burr Oak Lane – citizen contact

• 40 block of N Street – agency assist (Lake Lotawana)

• 300 block of First Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 900 block of Sandy Lane – disturbance

• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane – suspicious vehicle

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – found property