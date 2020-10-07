Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 1200 block of Sawgrass – animal at large
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – check the well being
• 600 block of Route BB – check the well being
• Tyer Road and Jefferson – stealing
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Long and Scenic – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – assault
• 1400 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious person
• Route BB and Ryan Road – motor vehicle accident
• Barr Road and R.D. Mize Road – bus stop arm violation
• 1100 block of Willow Drive – residence verification
• 1100 block of Golfview – stealing
• 1800 block of Nicholas Drive – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Deer Creek – disturbance
Thursday, Oct. 1
• 1500 block of Hilltop Lane – missing juvenile
• Tisha and Gateway – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Jefferson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 400 block of Wolf Creek – area check
• 800 block of Willow – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 700 block of Main Street – civil matter
• East city limits of Buckner – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 700 block of Foxtail Drive – animal complaint
• 100 block of Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – civil standby
• Rock Creek Lane and Buckner-Tarsney Road – motor vehicle accident
• Main and East Harris – area check
Friday, Oct. 2
• 700 block of Main Street – lost property
• U.S. 40 and OOIDA – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Woodbury and Pecan – suspicious activity
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 600 block of Woodbury – disturbance
Saturday, Oct. 3
• 500 block of South Street – 911 hangup
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm
• 1100 block of McQuerry – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Yennie – alarm
• 500 block of South Street – disturbance
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – assault
Sunday, Oct. 4
• 1100 block of Christy Lane – animal complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – Identity theft
• NW Jefferson – motor vehicle accident
• 200 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• US 40 Hwy and Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• 1400 block of Olympic Drive – alarm
Monday, Oct. 5
• 300 block of Front Street – suspicious person
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 200 block of Michael – noise complaint
• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – disturbance
• 1000 block of Mountain View Court – area check
• 1300 block of Blue Branch Drive – unattended death
• 600 block of Ridge Court – alarm
• 1100 block of McQuerry – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – property damage
• 1200 block of Sawgrass – animal at large
• 1400 block of Golfview – alarm
• Broadway and Gregg – motor vehicle accident
• Fort Osage boat ramp – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 1100 block of McQuerry – suspicious person
• 1700 block of Cottonwood Circle – disturbance
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• 1200 block of Willow – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – fraud
• 700 block of Main Street – found property
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from auto
• 800 block of Montana Ridge – disturbance
• 700 block of Logan Drive – burglary
• 1000 block of Burr Oak Lane – citizen contact
• 40 block of N Street – agency assist (Lake Lotawana)
• 300 block of First Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – disturbance
• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane – suspicious vehicle
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – found property