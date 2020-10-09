Days Gone By: Progress and renewal underway

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Oct. 5-10, 1970:

• “NOLAND PROJECT BEGINS MONDAY” – Primary construction will begin Monday on Noland Road from I-70 to U.S. 40. Harold Moody, with City Wide Asphalt Co., said Noland will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday from the south curb of 44th Street to the north edge of the driveway of Dairy Queen. Construction is due to be completed next August. The paving contract, amounting to $471,307.45, calls for six lanes of paving, four for traffic and two turn bay lanes similar to the construction from 23rd Street south to 39th Street.

• “DEMOLITION IS ON IN SQUARE AREA” – Demolition of buildings on the half block which the Urban Renewal Authority now owns – between Maple, Osage and Lexington – has begun. First under the hammer is the building which faces Lexington on the alley, which once housed a coffee shop, a real estate office, and shoe repair shop. And before Christmas the whole south side of the block to Osage will be cleared and the space can be used for parking by Christmas shoppers, Urban Renewal officials said.

This is the area purchased by the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority to provide land for redevelopment and expansion of the central business district. All of the block between Maple, Osage and Lexington now has been vacated with the exception of the buildings occupied by Johnson Cleaners, at 215 W. Maple, and the cab company, Maple and Osage. These businesses plan to move as soon as new locations are available.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Oct. 4-9, 1920:

• “BLUE SPRINGS NEWS” – The pie social given by the Senior class of the high school, October 1, was a decided success. Miss Florine Brown received the box of candy awarded to the most popular young lady present. Ray Pack, who was voted the homeliest man, was given a can of cigars. Miss Marjorie Tate’s pie sold for the highest price, $4. Edward Brown was the buyer. The receipts of the social amounted to $100.

• “CROWD HEARD HARDING – Convention Hall was crowded Friday night when Senator Harding, Republican candidate for president, spoke, beginning at 8 o’clock. More people were there than could get into the hall, and it was planned for the senator to speak to an overflow meeting on the outside, but when he tried it there was so much noise he could not make himself heard, and the outside speech was abandoned.

The doors of the hall had been opened at 6:30 o’clock and in a few minutes afterward the hall had been filled. In order to prevent the crowd from becoming tired, restless and cross, the managers of the meeting had John R. Jones, the well-known community cong leader of Kansas City, to spend a half hour with the crowd in the singing of popular songs.

Senator Harding devoted two-thirds of his speech of an hour and a quarter to the League of Nations, and he read most of his speech, at least this part of it, from written notes. The senator told of a lot of terrible things that would happen to us if we went into the League of Nations. He thinks war then would take up practically all of our time and resources.

• “MRS. HYDE SEEKS DIVORCE” – Mrs. Frances Swope Hyde brought suit for divorce Saturday from Dr. B. Clark Hyde in the circuit court in Kansas City. She charged cruelty and indignities. During all the years when Dr. Hyde was under the charge of having murdered Colonel Thomas H. Swope, Mrs. Hyde remained steadfastly by him, never wavering in her devotion and in her assertion that she believed in his innocence. Finally the case against him was dismissed.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox