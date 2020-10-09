Students and schools in the news

The Examiner

Savannah Englishand graduates with honors

Blue Springs resident Savannah Englishand received her bachelor’s degree this past spring at Colgate University, in Hamilton, New York. Englishand received her degree in molecular biology, magna cum laude.

Two Jackson County residents begin law school

Curtis Ferneau of Blue Springs and Emilie Zink-Wright of Independence have enrolled in the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. They can expect to graduate with the class of 2023.

Zachary Kelsay honored at KU Law School

Zachary Kelsay, of Independence, has been named a dean’s fellow at the University of Kansas School of Law. He will mentor first-year students, helping them adjust to the requirements of law school.

Kelsay is a third-year student student who has won other honors, including being a finalist in the National Native American Law Students Association Moot Court Competition, where he also won first place as the best overall advocate. He is also an editor for the Kansas Journal of Law and is chief justice of the Student Senate Court of Appeals.

Kelsay is a graduate of KU and Blue Springs South High School. He is the son of Beth Trosper and Brian Kelsay.

Independence teacher works with conservation program

Dawn Dillon, a science teacher at Bridger Middle School in Independence, is a master’s degree student at Miami University of Oxford, Ohio.

Her planned overseas summer semester classes were not possible this year due to COVID-19 so she participated in a virtual course in which she worked, along with other graduate level students, to assist a conservation project in Baja, California., the Vermillion Sea Institute. That institute seeks to track and monitor whale sharks in the Gulf of California and Pacific Ocean and also to monitor and then remove microplastics from the sand on local beaches.

The Vermillion Sea Institute partners with disadvantaged children in Baja, allowing the children to participate in taking photos of whale sharks so each shark can be identified and tracked, and in collecting and testing local beach sand in an effort to detect where and in what amounts microplastics are present.

Dillon and her classmates were able to secure multiple donated devices and to create a plan to allow V.S.I. to continue gathering devices in the future.

– Examiner staff