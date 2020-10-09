Mid-Continent Public Library events

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, click on the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Saturday

• Crown Crafted Concert Series Presents Laura Noble (MCPL360): 1 to 2:30 p.m. Born in the Dominican Republic, Laura Noble grew up in Kansas City singing at school, church choirs, and talent shows.

Sunday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for storytime with your children. There will be songs and stories.

Monday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for storytime with your children. There will be songs and stories.

• Cemetery Art for Genealogy (Zoom): 2 to 3 p.m. This class is full, but there is a waiting list. Discover the meanings of commonly found tombstone icons with an overview of changes in tombstone materials and design and tips to maximize your family research.

• Copyright Basics (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn the basics of copyright law, what rights copyrights holders have, the exceptions to those rights, and the proper application of fair use.

Tuesday

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Dance party (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Break out the pots and pans and join Mr. Stinky Feet for a family dance party.

• Teen Yoga (MCPL360): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Learn the basic yoga poses in a fun, nonjudgmental environment. No experience necessary, just a willingness to laugh and try something new.

• Business of Childcare, Improving Your Profits with Excellent Customer Service:6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Excellent customer service involves providing timely and attentive service BUT what does it actually look like for childcare businesses?

• Introduction to Playwriting (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Playwright and novelist Leslie Liataud, author of the award-winning plan “Southern Gothic,” will lead you through the basics of playwriting.

• Operation Wildlife Presents Barn Owls (Zoom): 7 to 8 p.m. Meet a live barn owl and learn about the natural history, characteristics and factors that endanger these amazing birds of prey.

• Stay-at-Home Book Club: 7 to 8 p.m. Are you missing a book club? Join for a virtual book group. No need to read a particular book, share what you are reading now.

Veterans Salute

The annual Veterans Salute at the Mid-Continent Public Library runs through Nov. 11.

Most of it is a virtual event this year, but there is a curbside commemorative pin giveaway. It’s through Nov. 11 at all Mid-Continent branches. Veterans are asked to call their branch for a pin; supplies are limited.

This year’s Veterans Salute theme is the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. The library will post interviews with area Korean War veterans. Those are being posted daily on the MCPL360 Facebook page and the MCPL YouTube channel.