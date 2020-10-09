Two-month road closure in southeast Independence

By The Examiner staff

Beginning Monday, the city of Independence will close a portion of Northwest Valley View Road for about two months as part of a development project in the area just off Little Blue Parkway south of Children’s Mercy East.

Valley View Road will be closed from Heartland Drive east to the Blue Springs city limits, near Hidden Valley Park. Crews will repave and enhance Valley View Road and add storm drainage improvements. The developers building an apartment complex in the area have also planned to extend Valley View Parkway out to Valley View Road.