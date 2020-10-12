Eastern Jackson County remains in COVID-19 'red zone'

By The Examiner staff

While the area’s 14-day positive test percentage for COVID-19 dropped slightly from last week, Eastern Jackson County continues to be in the “red” status of significant community spread.

The Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City, listed a rolling 14-day average of 11.84 percent on Monday morning.

Ten days earlier that figure was 12.65 percent, and through the end of September it had stayed slightly above 12 percent. The rolling 14-day average of new cases per 100,000 population has hovered in teens for much of October, helping keep the area in the “red” status.

As of Monday morning, the Health Department reported 1,285 additional cases over the past 10 days, for 8,914 cases since the pandemic began. Out of more than 82,400 people tested in the area, 10.8 percent of cases have been positive, up from 9.9 percent 10 days earlier. The case number includes 113 deaths – 10 more over the past 10 days.

As of Friday, the Kansas City Health Department has confirmed 12,816 cases of COVID-19 in the city, with 151 deaths.

According to a database from the Mid-America Regional Council, there have been 48,447 confirmed cases and 658 deaths around the nine-county metro area, with increasing recent trends in new cases and hospitalizations.